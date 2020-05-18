What you need to know
- May is Accessibility Awareness Month.
- The TV app spotlights TV shows and movies featuring actors with disabilities.
- Global Accessibility Awareness Day is May 21.
May is Accessibility Awareness Month and Apple has been doing some fantastic work to encourage a more diverse and accessible environment for its products (something Apple does all year long, but we're getting some great additions this month). In addition to Apple's new remote learning resources for special education, disability school pricing, and more, today Apple launched a spotlight page in the TV app to showcase actors with disabilities, movies and TV shows with accessibility-related themes, and a section specifically for movies with audio descriptions for hearing-impaired viewers.
Check out Apple's Global Accessibility Awareness Day page in the TV app to see the details. You can find out about three actors in important roles in both television and film; Steve Way, staring in Hulu's Ramy, actress Lolo Spenser of Give Me Liberty, and Zack Gottsagen, star of The Peanut Butter Falcon. Each actor and actress offers up their pick of movies that inspired them.
Plus, you'll find disability represented in films, iconic TV show episodes with characters with disabilities, and more.
Global Accessibility Awareness Day is May 21 but we can celebrate accessibility acceptance every single day (be more like Apple). Check out these great films and TV shows staring actors and actresses with disabilities today.
