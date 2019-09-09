Apple has started to sell certified refurbished 2018 iPad Pro models throughout Europe, as reported by MacRumors.

The United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland join Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Japan, and Hong Kong. While most countries only seem to have the 11-inch iPad Pro in stock currently, there is sporadic stock of the 12.9-inch model, too.

Buying a certified refurbished product directly from Apple is a great way of saving some extra money. Current pricing equates to around a 15% saving when compared to buying the same product new.

Apple says that all of its certified refurbished iPads are inspected, cleaned, and tested to ensure that they work as expected. They're then repackaged in a new white box and shipped out to customers. All the same documentation and accessories that would be expected with a new product are also included. Apple even replaces the device's battery and outer casing, too.

All of this means that Apple continues to offer its standard 12-month warranty on certified refurbished products and you can even buy AppleCare+ if the additional peace of mind is something that is important to you.

Apple is expected to announce a refreshed iPad Pro models within the coming weeks, although it isn't known what the company will do with the current models. On previous evidence we would expect them to simply be replaced in the lineup.