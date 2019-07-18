The Apple Store has a new addition when it comes to gaming on the go. Rotor Riot, the company that started focused on taking the first-person view mini-quad experience further. has also begun to move into mobile gaming. Their flagship to support this venture, the Drone and Game Controller, has been updated with some features that iOS gamers are really going to appreciate.

The Drone and Game Controller is MFi certified by Apple for iOS and, unlike a lot of controllers focused towards iOS gaming, only comes in a wired configuration. Rotor Riot argues that the reason to get things wired is simple: it ensures low latency and a guaranteed connection, so your commands will be instantaneous and you won't have to worry about your controller dying right in the middle of that boss fight.

The controller sports what Rotor Riot claims to be a Zero-G device holder, which means that you shouldn't notice much of a weight difference even with your iPhone or iPod Touch hooked into the holder. It also features Power Passthrough Charging. There is a lightning port on the bottom of the controller that lets you charge your iOS device while you are playing.