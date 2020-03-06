A court has refused to invalidate a patent at the center of a dispute between Apple and the California Institue of Technology.

As it stands, Apple remains liable to pay $838 million for infringing four separate patents relating to WiFi transmissions. As reported by Reuters:

A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to rule invalid one of the patents underlying a $1.1 billion verdict the California Institute of Technology won against Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision by an administrative patent court that upheld the validity of a Caltech patent challenged by Apple on obviousness grounds.

It is likely that Apple will further appeal the verdict in the case, now the court has refused to invalidate one of the patents in question.