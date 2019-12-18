New YorkSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • A report suggests that Apple is still shopping around for a Manhattan office.
  • Bloomberg claims Apple is still trying to figure out how much space it needs.
  • That could be up upwards of 250,000 square feet.

Apple is still in the market for a Manhattan office, it just needs to figure out how much space it needs.

A report from Bloomberg claims that people with knowledge of the matter have stated that Apple "is still hunting for office space in Manhattan." The report notes that Apple promised to bring hundreds of jobs to New York a year ago and that giants Facebook and Amazon are making their own waves in the concrete jungle.

According to the report, Jim Underhill, CEO of Cresa, a commercial property firm in the city, said that Apple's absence from NYC was "surprising."

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple, along with Facebook was in the running to lease the James A. Farley Post Office, across from Madison Square Garden (below). Just a few days ago, it was reported that Facebook was in talks to lease the building, suggesting that Apple may have missed out, or has chosen to withdraw.

Buy one iPhone 11, get one for FREE at Verizon

James A. FarleySource: Skidmore/6sqft

The report further claims that Apple has looked at a development in the Lower East Side, Essex Crossing, which could house 350,000 square feet of office space. Aside from a large apartment and one small corporate office, Apple's only other New York presence is its retail stores. The news follows in wake of reports that Apple may be considering signing a corporate lease in Pittsburgh for 90,000 square feet of space in the Pittsburgh Athletic Association building.

Bloomberg's latest report seems to suggest that contrary to rumblings earlier in the year, it may be some time for Apple has a large corporate presence in NYC.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.