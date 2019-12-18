Apple is still in the market for a Manhattan office, it just needs to figure out how much space it needs.

A report from Bloomberg claims that people with knowledge of the matter have stated that Apple "is still hunting for office space in Manhattan." The report notes that Apple promised to bring hundreds of jobs to New York a year ago and that giants Facebook and Amazon are making their own waves in the concrete jungle.

According to the report, Jim Underhill, CEO of Cresa, a commercial property firm in the city, said that Apple's absence from NYC was "surprising."

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple, along with Facebook was in the running to lease the James A. Farley Post Office, across from Madison Square Garden (below). Just a few days ago, it was reported that Facebook was in talks to lease the building, suggesting that Apple may have missed out, or has chosen to withdraw.