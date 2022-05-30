Apple is set to announce a raft of new software updates during the WWDC opening keynote on June 6, but while a ton of features will be added and others will be refreshed, one much-wanted feature isn't going to be announced according to a new report.

Writing as part of the weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that those hoping that the Health app will make the jump from iPhone to iPad or Mac will be out of luck.

Currently, the only device that includes the Health app is Apple's iPhone, leaving iPad and Mac owners left to use their phone's small display when checking out potentially lifesaving information, including that regarding their heart rate and more. It has been hoped that Apple will bring the Health app to its other platforms for a number of years but, according to Gurman, that won't happen as part of the WWDC22 announcements.

On the more positive side, the iPhone and Apple Watch's health features should see improvements.

While the Health app probably won't be expanding to the iPad and Mac, it will get plenty of new features that work with the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple is likely to announce iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 during its event, bringing new features that are reportedly set to include an updated multitasking system on iPad and refreshed Settings app on Mac.

The Health app is one of the best iPhone features of recent years and, alongside Apple Watch's own health tracking and alerting functionality, can very much help to save lives. Here's hoping that the Health app jumps to iPad and Mac in 2023.