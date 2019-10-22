Apple's shares have achieved another all-time-high, as Apple's market cap reached $1.09 trillion at close of play on Monday, October 21. Trading closed with AAPL sitting at $240.51, having climbed 1.73% to set a new record.

As reported by International Business Times, the new benchmark marks the latest achievement of a stunning 2019 in which shares have grown by more than 40 percent in the first three quarters of 2019. IBT also notes that Apple's stock has rallied like this on six other previous occsassions, each time the growth has continued right through to the end of Q4 of each respective year.

With that in mind, the report suggests that AAPL could climb by a further 20% this year, buoyed by strong iPhone 11 performance.