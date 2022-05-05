Apple stops accepting debit and credit cards for subscriptions in India

What you need to know
- Apple appears to have stopped accepting credit and debit card payments for subscriptions and media products in India.
- The company announced the change back in April, and it seems to have taken effect this week.
- It means customers must use their Apple ID balance to pay for subscriptions and media.
Apple appears to have stopped accepting credit and debit card payments for subscriptions and media on its platforms in India, in line with government regulations.
Apple announced the changes in a support update in April, but it seems that the changes have now taken effect according to multiple reports and users on Twitter.
As the above user notes, Apple is sending out alerts to users to notify them of issues with payment details for subscriptions like iCloud+ and Apple Music on devices like its best iPhones such as the iPhone 13.
An Apple support page notes that Apple only supports adding funds to your Apple ID through Apple ID balance, Net Banking, and UPI.
As explained by Apple in April:
Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers.
To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI.
The change seems to be causing a lot of issues for customers previously reliant on subscription payments:
