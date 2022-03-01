According to a report from iPhones.ru, a Russian-based Apple-focused website, the official Apple website has stopped selling products in Russia.

It appears that models of the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and MacBook are all currently listed as "currently unavailable."

Although this news does come just mere days after Ukraine asked Apple to stop selling products and limit access to the App Store in Russia, there has been no official statement by Apple commenting on why the products don't appear to be available.

While the armed conflict in Ukraine could be one explanation for the sudden disappearance of Apple products from its website in Russia, it's important to note that Apple has stopped sales of its products in other countries that are dealing with financial distress.

The Russian Ruble is at an all-time low because of sanctions from the U.S., Canada, EU, and other nations, and Apple has pulled its products from sale in Turkey just last year when it was having huge financial woes.