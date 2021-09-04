As noted on Chinese social media , large crowds gathered today for the store's official opening despite some very hot weather.

Apple's brand new store in Changsha, China, opened today to much fanfair, with large crowds gathering to celebrate the store's first day.

Hundreds of fans queued outside the store, taking photos and greeting employees. The store will be home to all of Apple's staple products including the iPhone 12, iPads, Macs, and more, as well as Today at Apple sessions and Genius bar services. The store will also be a welcome addition to the IFS shopping mall ahead of the iPhone 13 launch, expected to be Apple's best iPhone yet when it debuts at an event expected later this month.

The new store also features a freestanding video wall and Forum, and is playing host to an exclusive local Today at Apple Session starting tomorrow:

To celebrate the grand opening, Creative Pros will host the exclusively tailored Today at Apple session "Art Walk: Discover the Colors of Changsha" beginning September 5, giving customers an opportunity to explore the city and capture its vibrant colors on iPad Pro.

As you can see from the photos, customers at the store are still required to wear masks, as is the case in many Apple retail locations around the world. Customers must also have their temperature taken and maintain social distancing one inside the store, with limited entry numbers and deep cleaning also in effect. Celebrating the open Apple's SVP of Retail + People Deirdre O'Brien said "We are thrilled to be opening in Changsha, a community filled with creativity and profound cultural heritage. So many of our team members already call Hunan province home, and they are ready to welcome and support their neighborhood at Apple Changsha."