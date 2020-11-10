Apple's online store has gone offline ahead of its 'One more thing' November event, where it is widely expected to unveil its new Apple Silicon Macs.

Apple's online store simply states:

Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.

In just a few hours, Apple will hold its 'One more thing' event, and the store usually comes online right after an event finishes.

The event takes place at 10 am PST, 1 pm ET, and you can find out how to watch the Apple silicon Mac event here.

Apple announced Apple Silicon at WWDC earlier this year. From the company:

In a historic day for the Mac, Apple today announced it will transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies. Developers can now get started updating their apps to take advantage of the advanced capabilities of Apple silicon in the Mac. This transition will also establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimise their apps for the entire ecosystem.

The technology is widely expected to hail a new era of Mac computing, and could deliver immense performance and efficiency boosts across Apple's Mac lineup. Furthermore, by using the same architecture as Apple's mobile devices, it will bridge Apple's Mac and mobile app ecosystems, allowing users and developers to use and create apps that work on both macOS and iPadOS/iOS.

Apple promised it would ship the first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of the year.