When the pandemic caused Apple to close its retail stores across the world, two of its popular in-store programs were also affected.

While Today at Apple went virtual and will be returning to stores in due time, Apple's popular Field Trips program has gone another way. Reported by 9to5Mac, the program has been officially discontinued the program.

Both Today at Apple and the Apple Field Trip program were disrupted when nearly every Apple Store closed this spring due to the pandemic. While Today at Apple has returned online with virtual sessions and will someday return to physical Apple Stores, the Apple Field Trip program will not. Apple today removed its Field Trip registration system and noted that customers can no longer book sessions. "Stay tuned," Apple says, for "a new educational experience."

Apple has not said exactly what the "new educational experience" will be, but it will most likely resemble something similar to benefits that the Field Trips program brought to students and educators. The Field Trips program brought together teachers and students with Apple's Creative Pros to learn how to use Apple's technology to take their learning even further.

Prior to the onset of COVID-19, K-12 students, youth groups, and teachers could schedule hands-on group sessions at their local Apple Stores through the Apple Field Trip program. Students worked together with Apple Creative Pros to find their creative passions, and educators explored how to take their classrooms further by making the most of Apple tools and resources.

It is currently unclear when Apple will roll out a new program to replace Field Trips. If digital, it could launch at any point, but if held in stores we could be in for a wait depending on region.