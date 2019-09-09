What you need to know
- Apple is gearing up to open a new store in Louisville, Kentucky.
- The new store is at Oxmoor Center and will replace a store that's already there.
- The Apple Oxmoor will open its doors on September 14.
If you're in Kentucky, you'll soon get to enjoy an upgraded Apple Store in the Louisville area. According to WDRB, a newly constructed Apple Store in Oxmoor Center will open its door on Saturday, September 14, about a week before the iPhone 11 is expected to go on sale.
The new store will apparently be over twice as large as the current store, which is in a different part of the Oxmoor Center. 9to5Mac has more details:
Outside, Apple has replaced an Old Navy facade between BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse and Sephora to create an inviting new entryway. A plaza has been carved into the mall, wrapped on two sides by towering green walls. Trees, benches, and planters dot the approach to the store. These elements have been used individually in previous Apple Store designs, but the overall aesthetic is new for Louisville.
Several Apple Store locations are in the midst of renovations, 9to5Mac points out, including a store in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Additionally, Apple recently started teasing the return of its Fifth Avenue location in New York City. According to reports, the landmark Fifth Avenue store will open in time for the launch of the iPhone 11.