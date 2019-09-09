If you're in Kentucky, you'll soon get to enjoy an upgraded Apple Store in the Louisville area. According to WDRB, a newly constructed Apple Store in Oxmoor Center will open its door on Saturday, September 14, about a week before the iPhone 11 is expected to go on sale.

The new store will apparently be over twice as large as the current store, which is in a different part of the Oxmoor Center. 9to5Mac has more details: