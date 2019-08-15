Apple customers in Naples, Florida are about to get their Apple Store back. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Waterside Shops closed its doors back in September 2018 to completely rebuild and expand the store which was made possible by the closure of a Talbots adjacent to the location. The store, which had originally opened in 2007 before the launch of the iPhone, had outgrown its space and was due for an update.

The grand reopening of Waterside Shops is set for August 24th at 10:00 AM EST, almost exactly a year since the store originally closed its doors for the renovation. The new store will apparently take on similar modern design attributes as other newer locations like Apple Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania, but the renovation goes event further. In addition to the complete redesign, the increase in footprint will allow Apple include a forum, expanded seating for customers, and a video wall to host Today at Apple, the company's in-store program that provides free lessons in photography, video, music, coding, art, and more.

Apple has been on a massive persuit to modernize its stores to its new design philosophy. Dubbed "town squares", many of the new stores pride themselves on providing spaces for the public, forums with more seating for customers, and expanded in-store programs from Today at Apple. From movie screenings, live concerts, and photo walks, the Apple Store is evolving and growing in more ways than just square footage.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.