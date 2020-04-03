With the coronavirus pandemic showing little sign of being brought under control in the United States Apple has decided to keep its stores and offices closed. And they're going to remain that way until "early May" at least.

That's the line coming out of Apple's SVP of Retail + People Deirdre O'Brien in a memo sent to retail teams. 9to5Mac was able to get its hands on it, too.

According to that memo, we can expect stores and offices to remain out of action for the next few weeks at least, although it's possible that might be extended when the situation is re-assessed in the future.

I first want to share an update on Apple's COVID-19 response here in the US. At this time, we anticipate that flexible work arrangements will remain in place for all offices, and all Retail stores will remain closed, until early May. We are continuing to monitor local conditions for every Apple facility on a daily basis, and we will make our reopening decisions on the basis of thorough, thoughtful reviews and the latest guidance from local governments and public health experts.

Apple Stores in Greater China are currently the only ones that are open after the country started to bring coronavirus under control. So far, that simply isn't something other countries have been able to do. At this point, that's a situation that seems unlikely to change soon.