What you need to know
- Apple Stores are now encouraging shoppers to schedule their visit ahead of time.
- 'Shop with a Specialist' allows customers to schedule a personal appointment.
- The new program will allow Apple to better handle Apple Store traffic during the pandemic.
Apple has continued to close down its retail stores in areas where the coronavirus pandemic is spiking, but many stores globally have reopened to the public. In an effort to better handle customer traffic in a time where social distancing measures need to be enforced, Apple has launched a new program for those wanting to visit their local Apple Store.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has launched a new 'Shop with a Specialist' program to encourage customers to make an appointment before visiting their local store. With the program, customers will be able to choose and date and time that works best for them. When they arrive, an Apple Store employee will verify their appointment and they will receive a socially distanced personal shopping experience with one of the Specialists in the store.
Customers can make an appointment with their local Apple Store through the Apple Store app. If you take a look at your local Apple Store's page in the app, you'll see a new 'Shop with a Specialist' section with an option to reserve a date and time.
As part of its effort to keep its customers and employees safe, Apple Stores that are open have implemented a number of safety precautions including requiring face coverings, temperature checks, and limiting store occupancy. Apple Stores are some of the most visited retail stores in the world, so an appointment program is a great way to ensure that you don't get stuck waiting in line to get into your local store.
The 'Shop with a Specialist' program is live now, so if you want to make an appointment you can do so by downloading the Apple Store app from the App Store.
