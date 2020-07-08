Apple has continued to close down its retail stores in areas where the coronavirus pandemic is spiking, but many stores globally have reopened to the public. In an effort to better handle customer traffic in a time where social distancing measures need to be enforced, Apple has launched a new program for those wanting to visit their local Apple Store.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has launched a new 'Shop with a Specialist' program to encourage customers to make an appointment before visiting their local store. With the program, customers will be able to choose and date and time that works best for them. When they arrive, an Apple Store employee will verify their appointment and they will receive a socially distanced personal shopping experience with one of the Specialists in the store.

Customers can make an appointment with their local Apple Store through the Apple Store app. If you take a look at your local Apple Store's page in the app, you'll see a new 'Shop with a Specialist' section with an option to reserve a date and time.