What you need to know Apple has begun changing its store logos to recognize World AIDS day.

The company has done this annually for years in support of (RED), a charity that fights AIDS in Africa.

Apple is also donating up to $1 million in matching contributions through purchases to (RED).

Apple has begun to change the iconic logo on many of its retail stores to the color red in recognition of World AIDS day, which is set to occur on December 1st. Reported by Macrumors stores going red is a yearly tradition for Apple, and a nod to its partnership with (RED), a nonprofit organization that helps fund the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa through The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

Not every retail location will see its logo for red for the event. According to Macrumors, Apple had turned only 125 Apple Store logos red while using decals on another 400 stores last year. As always though, you can find Product (RED) products in the stores themselves. Apple offers a Product (RED) iPhone, iPod, Beats headphone, as well as number of cases and other accessories that donate a portion of the purchase to the charity.

Apple is also running a promotion in which they will donate $1 to the The Global Fund for every purchase made using Apple Pay at the Apple Store, on Apple's website, or through the Apple Store app from now through December 2nd, per its Product (RED) website.