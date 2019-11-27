What you need to know
- Apple has begun changing its store logos to recognize World AIDS day.
- The company has done this annually for years in support of (RED), a charity that fights AIDS in Africa.
- Apple is also donating up to $1 million in matching contributions through purchases to (RED).
Apple has begun to change the iconic logo on many of its retail stores to the color red in recognition of World AIDS day, which is set to occur on December 1st. Reported by Macrumors stores going red is a yearly tradition for Apple, and a nod to its partnership with (RED), a nonprofit organization that helps fund the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa through The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.
Not every retail location will see its logo for red for the event. According to Macrumors, Apple had turned only 125 Apple Store logos red while using decals on another 400 stores last year. As always though, you can find Product (RED) products in the stores themselves. Apple offers a Product (RED) iPhone, iPod, Beats headphone, as well as number of cases and other accessories that donate a portion of the purchase to the charity.
Apple is also running a promotion in which they will donate $1 to the The Global Fund for every purchase made using Apple Pay at the Apple Store, on Apple's website, or through the Apple Store app from now through December 2nd, per its Product (RED) website.
To support (RED)'s fight against AIDS, Apple will donate $1 to the Global Fund for every Apple Pay purchase made at an Apple Store, on apple.com, or in the Apple Store app — now through December 2.* You can also donate directly using Apple Pay at red.org.
Apple reports that its partnership with (RED) has raised more than $220 million over the years.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
LAUT's Pearl Series iPhone cases are slim, tough, and fashion-forward
LAUT's Pearl Series cases look three-dimensional but are totally smooth to the touch. While this case is not the most heavy-duty case you can buy, nor the slimmest, it strikes a nice balance between them resulting in a trim but protective case.
Rumor: Samsung to be sole supplier of Y-OCTA displays in 2020 iPhone
A report from South Korea suggests that Samsung and LG will be sole suppliers of OLED displays for Apple's new 2020 iPhones, which will reportedly come in 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7-inch models.
Apple supplier Japan Display may be in more trouble than previously thought
Apple display supplier Japan Display may be in more trouble than previously thought, following news that it is set to review its past earnings in light of revelations that a company executive embezzled $5.3 million over the course of four years.
How to change the color on your AirPods or AirPods Pro
Do you need your new AirPods to match your gorgeous (PRODUCT)RED iPhone? Indeed, you've come to the right place.