Reported by 9to5Mac, some Apple Stores are offering personalized sizing for those who are interested in purchasing one on the new Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop bands for their Apple Watch.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE both going on sale in Apple Stores today, some stores are also beginning to stock the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands. These new bands come in a range of sizes made to fit perfectly around your wrist, so stores have a way of making sure that you get the right size.

While inventory and display selection may vary by location, most Apple Stores now offer a full range of Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands to try on. With the pandemic changing the nature of in-store shopping, Apple has simplified Apple Watch Studio, displaying only bands without watch cases in a small number of trays.

According to the report, you can make an appointment at your local Apple Store to schedule a try-on. Apple is currently using single-use measurement tools, due to the pandemic, that ensure you get the right fit.

Make an appointment to Shop with a Specialist, and you'll be guided to the Apple Watch table. Apple has created a higher quality version of its online sizing guide to determine which Solo Loop band is right for you. The sizing guides are individually packaged, recyclable, and single-use for health and safety purposes. A reusable blue silicone version of the sizing guide will eventually replace the disposable items.

Employees seem to be recommending that people get a band two sizes smaller than what the guide recommends, and at least for Michael Steeber, the author behind 9to5Mac's coverage, that worked out perfectly for him.