Apple Stores will soon sell all of the colors of the new iMac

It appears that the new iMac could make a small appearance at Apple's upcoming 'California Streaming' event.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to reveal that it will begin to sell all colors of the new iMac in its company's retail stores. This means that you'll now be able to visit your local Apple Store and purchase the yellow, orange, and purple colors of the iMac and walk out with it.

Not iPhone and Apple Watch only, some minor Mac news to look out for on September 14: Apple will start selling all 24-inch M1 iMac colors in retail stores. Yellow, orange, and purple were previously available only online. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2021

When Apple originally announced the new iMac, it said that only the green, pink, blue, and silver colors would be available for purchase at its retail locations. The yellow, orange, and purple colors have had to be purchased on the company's online store or on the Apple Store app.

Featuring a stunning design in a spectrum of vibrant colors, the breakthrough M1 chip, and a brilliant 4.5K Retina display, the new iMac is much more compact and fits easily in even more places, transforming any space into anything users need it to be. iMac configurations in green, pink, blue, and silver will be available to purchase directly at apple.com and Apple Store locations, and all seven colors will be available at apple.com.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 13 at its 'California Streaming' event on Tuesday, September 14. The company is also rumored to reveal the Apple Watch Series 7, the 3rd generation of AirPods, and the 9th generation iPad.