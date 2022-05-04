A new report claims that Apple supplier BOE has reportedly made almost no panels for the company since February because of a design change.

As reported by The Elec:

BOE had manufactured only a meager amount of OLED panels for iPhones since February, TheElec has learned. The Chinese display panel maker had begun supplying OLED panels for the 6.1-inch model of the iPhone 13 series since last year. But since February, the company's panel volume for the phone plummeted over the past four months, sources said.

According to the report, an initial dip in production was caused by a shortage of display driver ICs, however, the more pressing matter of a design change has seen Apple cut the manufacturer out of the chain, asking it to halt production.

The report says changes made to the design of the OLED panel used in the iPhone 13 were discovered by Apple. Apple's advanced OLED display is one of the best iPhone features thanks to its extremely high level of detail and the 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro.

The report says that Apple will likely try to keep BOW as a supplier to foster competition for its main display suppliers, LG and Samsung Display.

Apple's iPhone 13 has proven popular with customers, with the company expected to unveil a new flagship in its usual September launch window later this year.