Apple is being sued by Social Technologies LLC for alleging it has the federal registration for the Memoji trademark. Social Technologies argues that it has the federal registration, not Apple.

According to MacRumors, the lawsuit was filed today against Apple, who has included MEMOJI® in its trademark list since June 2019. However, Social Technologies says it owns the federal registration and thus seeks an injunction to stop Apple from using the MEMOJI® mark on its site.

Apple does has registered the Memoji trademark in other countries, but one country it does not is the U.S.

Apple has filed two trademark registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, but both have been suspended as it battles out the trademark with Social Technologies in court.

This marks the second time Social Technologies has sued Apple. The first instance came back in September 2018 for trademark infringement on Memoji.

