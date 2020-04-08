Apple is being sued by a company called VoIP-Pal, over claims that iMessage and FaceTime infringe on one of its patents.

As reported by AppleInsider:

VoIP-Pal, which brandishes a portfolio of voice-over IP-related patents, on Tuesday filed a new lawsuit against Apple, claiming the company's FaceTime and iMessage infringe on a single patent covering call routing and handling. Lodged with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, VoIP-Pal's suit hinges on a patent detailing methods of seamlessly integrating IP-based calls with external networks like a public switched telephone network (PTSN). Developed by Digifonica and protected in 2019 as U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606 for "Producing routing messages for voice over IP communications," the invention overcomes hindrances associated with call routing and communication handling. VoIP-Pal acquired Digifonica and its patent stash in 2013.

According to the report, the patent relates to call routing and communication handling:

The '606 patent covers user-specific calling styles or more specifically dispensing with network classification criteria when routing a call. The computer-based technology supports numerous global styles of dialing and facilitates institution of user identifiers like usernames across networks. Further, the IP allows for routing transparency. Using callee identifiers, the system automatically routes a call over a network or node to an external network, like a PTSN, through a gateway.

As is usual with this sort of case, it seems that VoIP-Pal is merely a licensing company. That means that it doesn't make any of its own products or services, but rather makes money by licensing patents to other companies, or suing those which it claims use the technology without permission. The company has had two previous suits against Apple dismissed in court. As per, the suit seeks a swathe of cash for VoIP'Pal's 'troubles'.