Apple's chips are legendary and Gerard Williams III is someone who helped make that happen up until earlier this year. But after starting a new chip company and hiring at least eight former Apple employees, he's being sued by Apple.

Gerard Williams III founded Nuvia and went public with the news last month.. The company picked up $53 million in funding and hired a number of former Apple employees. But Apple isn't happy about that, saying that Williams breached his contract by planning to start Nuvia and then by recruiting members of Apple's team while he was still employed by the company.

Apple says that it is a "worse-case scenario."