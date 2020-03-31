Apple's main iPhone supplier Foxconn has recorded its third consecutive fall in yearly profit in as many years as the global smartphone market continues to wane.

According to Nikkei Asian Review:

MARCH 30, 2020 21:31 JST

TAIPEI -- Key iPhone supplier Foxconn on Monday reported a third consecutive year of lower profits as the smartphone industry continues to slow. Net income at Foxconn, formally traded as Hon Hai Precision Industry, fell 10% to 115.3 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.81 billion) in 2019, while operating income dipped nearly 16% on the year. The company's gross margin was 5.9%, lower than the 6.27% in 2018 and well below its goal of 10% by 2025. Net profit for the key iPhone assembler climbed NT$47.8 billion in the final quarter of 2019, supported by the launch of the new iPhone 11 range in late September. However that represents a decline of more than 20% from the same period of 2018, due to a delayed shipment of the previous year's iPhone that resulted in higher comparisons, market analysts said.

According to the report, the branch of Foxconn that serves its Android customers recorded a net lot of 2019, however, the loss was significantly smaller than 2018, where it lost $857 million.

Looking ahead, the report notes that Foxconn has endured a tough start to 2020, and it has previously estimated that its revenue would fall by about 15% year-on-year in the first quarter.

The report notes that the global tech supply chain is "braced for uncertainty as worldwide demand for electronics shows significant signs of weakening."