Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn says that shipments previously stuck at the Indian border have now cleared customs.

According to Reuters:

Apple supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) said on Friday customs clearing procedures in India have been resolved, as additional scrutiny by the country of imports from China disrupted operations in some foreign firms amid tensions between the Asian giants. Foxconn's customs clearance for cargo logistics in India has been resolved and all local regulatory procedures have been complied with, Foxconn said in a filing to Taipei stock exchange. It did not elaborate.

Earlier this week it emerged that over 150 Foxconn shipments were stuck in the port of Chennai due to heightened customs checks. The disruption was part of the fallout between India and China, which started as a border dispute in the Himalayas. Widespread anti-Chinese sentiment has led to a series of calls to boycott Chinese products in India, as well as the Indian government banning 59 Chinese-developed apps including TikTok. Both Apple and Google have complied with the order, removing the apps from their respective stores.

According to reports last week, problems with customs clearance had left Foxconn in "a very bad state", and that worked had been staying in their dormitories for two weeks because there was no work to do.