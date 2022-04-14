Apple has today announced that its suppliers were able to avoid 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions throughout 2021 while also more than doubling their use of clean power.

The news, shared via a Newsroom post today, notes that Apple is "constantly working with its global supply chain to accelerate and support its transition to clean energy."

Apple is constantly working with its global supply chain to accelerate and support its transition to clean energy. As of today, 213 of the company's major manufacturing partners have pledged to power all Apple production with renewable electricity across 25 countries. The dozens of new commitments announced today will accelerate progress toward Apple's 2030 goal to become carbon neutral across its entire supply chain. Apple has been carbon neutral for its global operations since 2020.

Apple's announcement goes on to outline some of the changes its suppliers have been making around the world. One example is Apple's own investment in the United States — in Brown County, Texas to be specific.

In the US, Apple is investing directly in the 2,300-acre IP Radian Solar project in Brown County, Texas. The project will generate 300 megawatts of electricity once construction is completed later this year. Apple made this investment to help address the electricity customers use to charge their Apple devices, which represents 22 percent of the company's gross carbon footprint.

Internationally, both LG Display and Samsung SDI have "committed to clean energy for all Apple production" in South Korea.

Those interested in learning more about how Apple is pushing its suppliers to use clean energy can read the full announcement including images that show some of the work that has been going on around the world.