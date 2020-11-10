A new report from Korean outlet 'The Elec' claims Apple suppliers are preparing the inclusion of LTPO technology next year, suggesting that at least some models of the iPhone 13 may feature the technology.

According to the report:

LG Display will expand the production rate of its organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel factory lines dedicated to Apple, TheElec has learned. The company will expand its E6-1 and E6-2 factory lines at Paju, South Korea. LG Display is planning to put in low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO) thin-film transistors (TFT) equipment that can add 25,000 substrates per month in monthly production rate into the lines by next year.

The report goes on to say that Apple "is planning to apply LTPO TFT to higher-tier iPhone models launching next year."

This seems to indicate Apple is only planning to add the technology to the iPhone 13 'Pro' lineup. Apple is reportedly planning to follow the iPhone 12's lineup, with two regular and two 'Pro' iPhone 13 models. Display analyst Ross Young has previously reported that Apple plans to adopt ProMotion technology for its iPhone 13 displays next year, with variable refresh rates enabled by LTPO technology. Apple currently uses the tech in Apple Watch for its 'always-on' display.

If the report is true, it could finally indicate that a 120Hz iPhone is on the way, it was reported on several occasions earlier this year, and in 2019 that Apple would include the technology in this year's iPhone 12, but that never materialized.

The report could also indicate that we might get an 'always-on' display option for iPhone next year, just like Apple Watch. The report does also seem to indicate, however, that 120Hz could be reserved for Apple's more expensive iPhones next year.