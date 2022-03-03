A new report says that two major Apple suppliers are among possible candidates to help supply Apple Car.

From Digitimes:

Apple suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare Precision are among possible candidates to produce the rumored Apple Car, as both companies have made forays into the future vehicle market, according to industry sources. As the world's largest assembler of iPhones, Taiwan-based Foxconn expanded its business into the future vehicle industry in 2021. Meanwhile, China-based Luxshare reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Chery recently to build electric vehicles (EVs).

The report cites experts who say it is too early to assume that Apple has finished designing and testing its Apple Car, despite reports of a debut or unveiling in 2023 or 2024.

The report says that some sources believe Apple might not initially work with partners like Foxconn from the outset, but that Foxconn and Luxshare could play a key role down the line. The report continues:

According to the sources, some analysts have argued that Foxconn would not be likely to become the leading manufacturer of the Apple Car, as they believe South Korea-based Hyundai Motor and Canada-based Magna International, both of which have been in partnership talks with Apple, hold advantages over Foxconn when it comes to car manufacturing.

This echoes previous reports of multiple conversations Apple has had with manufacturers including Kia and Hyundai over making an Apple Car, possibly even on U.S. soil.

Apple's automobile is expected to be an electric vehicle with some autonomous driving capabilities, although little is known about the secretive 'Project Titan'.