Apple has today committed to making its supply chain and products 100% carbon neutral in the next 10 years.

The company today stated in a press release:

Apple today unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. The company is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact. "Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they've helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world. Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change."

Apple has today released its 2020 Environmental Progress report, and has detailed plans to reduce emissions by 75 percent, whilst deloping carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25 percent of its footprint.

Apple is establishing an Impact Accelerator, focusing on investing in minority-owned businesses to drive positive outcomes in its supply chains and communities disproportionately affected by environmental hazards:

To support these efforts and beyond, Apple is establishing an Impact Accelerator that will focus on investing in minority-owned businesses that drive positive outcomes in its supply chain and in communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards. This accelerator is part of Apple's recently announced $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, focused on efforts that address education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform.

Apple's 10-year roadmap includes a new recycling robot called 'Dave' which can disassemble Taptic engines in iPhones. A new partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and more. Apple also announced that 100% of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices in the last year were made of recycled content, including the 100% recycled rare earth elements in the iPhone's taptic engine, a first for Apple and any smartphone.