What you need to know
- Apple has released an update to the Apple Support app.
- Version 4.7 adds Arabic as a supported language.
- Users can now also change their preferred contact number.
The Apple Support app is a great resource for all Apple users looking to manage their devices, get service, and find answers to questions.
The app has supported a number of languages, but there was a major one missing for quite a while. Today, that is no longer the case. Apple has rolled out a new update to the Apple Support app that adds Arabic as a supported language in the app. Users who speak Arabic can now have it set as the default language used across the app.
It's a big deal for millions of users. According to the language learning app Babbel, Arabic is the fifth most spoken language in the world with over three hundred million native speakers.
In addition to adding support for Arabic, users can now also change their preferred contact number in the app. Version 4.7 also includes the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes:
- Added Arabic as a supported language
- Introduced the option to choose or modify your preferred contact number in Account
- Performance enhancements and bug fixes
You can download the Apple Support app for the iPhone and iPad for free from the App Store.
