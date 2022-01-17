What you need to know
- Apple support has confirmed that the iPhone 13 lineup does not support Phone Noise Cancellation.
- Phone Noise Cancellation is supported on older iPhones.
- The Accessibility feature reduces ambient noise on phone calls.
Apple Support has confirmed that the iPhone 13 lineup does not support an accessibility feature that many took for granted on older devices. According to a new report based on what Apple Support told one iPhone owner, Phone Noise Cancellation isn't supported on the new devices.
Phone Noise Cancellation is an accessibility feature that "reduces ambient noise on phone calls when you are holding the receiver to your ear." The feature worked fine on devices that supported it and it isn't clear why iPhone 13 doesn't.
The revelation comes after one user contacted Apple to ask why they didn't have the option to enable the feature, assuming it was a bug. However, it turns out that isn't the case at all.
In screenshots shared with 9to5Mac, we see Apple Support confirm the lack of support:
We have an update on this. Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings.
The same screenshot shows Apple confirming that this isn't a but and is rather a decision Apple made — Phone Noise Cancellation is not supported by design.
That is correct. It is not supported. If you would like to leave feedback about this feature, please feel free to visit: apple.com/Feedback.
It isn't obvious why Apple took this decision but it does seem that we can now confirm that the feature won't be coming back. It's a shame that such a feature is missing as well — I'm sure everyone would agree that the best iPhone is an accessible one.
