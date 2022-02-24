Apple to support local humanitarian efforts in response to Ukraine invasion

Tim Cook has announced that Apple will be supporting humanitarian efforts surrounding the invasion of Ukraine.

The Apple CEO took to Twitter this evening to acknowledge the Apple employees in the country and to join in with the global community's call for peace in the country.

He also said that the company is "doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts."

I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We're doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm's way and joining all those calling for peace.

Apple does not currently operate any retail stores in Ukraine but works with a number of authorized resellers and has supporting staff in the country. The company also recently set up its first office in Russia after the country demanded a physical presence from companies wishing to operate on Russian soil.

Early morning on Thursday, February 24, Russian President Vladamir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As of this evening, Russian forces continue to push west across the country towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The global community has condemned Russia's aggression on its sovereign neighbor.