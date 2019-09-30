The Apple Support YouTube channel is a great place to pick up some tips on how to take your Apple devices and the software on them to the next level, and they have just updated it with a couple of new videos today. Both of the videos are how-tos designed to help you make more out of the built in Mail app on iOS.

The first how-to video shows you how to block a sender's email address. Spam mail, or any mail you don't want to receive, is a problem that we all have to deal with. While Apple does have some filtering that help automatically sort certain mail directly to the junk folder, you have the ability to block mail from an email address manually as well. The video instructs you how to mark an email address as blocked and what to do with emails from that sender.