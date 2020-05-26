Apple has announced that its Sydney store on George St. will reopen on May 28 after a period of prolonged closure.

The flagship retail offering has been closed since the beginning of the year, undergoing renovations since January 5. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of all Apple's stores globally, delaying the debut of the store's hot new look.

As 9to5Mac reports, customers can expect some cool new features from Thursday:

Apple Sydney closed on January 5 for upgrades that are expected to include a Today at Apple Forum with a video wall for creative sessions. While the pandemic has disrupted community events for the foreseeable future, the redesign will be put to good use when live events can begin again. Other changes to the store will include new fixtures and design elements like Avenue shelving and a Boardroom. Similar redesigned stores like Hong Kong's Causeway Bay added indoor trees.

As with all of Apple's other stores which have reopened recently, special store hours will be in operation, in this case 10 am until 5 pm. Apple's website states that customers must follow social distancing measures, and may have to wait in line before entering. Customers are also asked to wear face coverings and can ask to be provided with one if they don't have their own.

Usually, the redesign of a flagship store would get a bit more fanfare. Sadly, given the current circumstances, retail staff will likely be focused solely on ensuring customer safety, and making sure guidance is being followed. The news means that all 21 Apple stores in the country are now open.