What you need to know
- Apple has taken its online store offline.
- This ahead of today's special event.
- We're expecting at least one new Apple Watch, an iPad Air, and maybe more.
Apple has just taken its online store down ahead of today's "Time Flies" special event. We're expecting there to be at least one new Apple Watch, a new iPad Air, potentially a new iPad, and more during the event.
We don't know exactly what this event will entail, but we have a pretty good idea thanks to various leaks and speculation in recent days.
Apple takes its store offline whenever it has a new event incoming so it can get everything lined up for when it has new products to share. It used to need to do it, but nowadays it's more likely that Apple simply does it to keep the hype train going ahead of the big reveal.
Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.
With the event now just hours away, why not join the iMore team in Discord as we all get far too excited together. You can also watch the whole event online as well, with multiple viewing options available.
