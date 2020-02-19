Apple is reported to have taken legal action against the former manager of its German App Store business, over his publication of a new book that could contain "business secrets" that are of "considerable economic value".

According to Focus:

Apple is trying to take action against the publication of a book written by a former German manager of the group. The iPhone giant claims confidentiality and sees significant violations of the employment contract. According to information from the weekly newspaper "Die Zeit", Apple believes that the manager Tom Sadowski's work reveals "business secrets" that are "of considerable economic value" for the company. The book, published by Murmann Verlag in Hamburg, entitled "App Store Confidential" is a personal testimonial from former manager Tom Sadowski, who headed the App Store's German business until November 2019. He denies disclosing business secrets in his book.

A letter sent by Apple's lawyers reportedly told Sadowski and his publisher to stop deliveries of the book, recall all copies in circulation and to destroy all manuscripts. It claims that Sadowski has violated his employment relationship.

The description of the work states:

In "App Store Confidential", Tom Sadowski, who was last responsible for the app business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, gives exciting insights into the app economy. How does an app in the store become successful and even "App of the Year"? What dos and don'ts apply when working with Apple? And how does it work for the tech giant from Silicon Valley, around whom myths and legends are based? Tom Sadowski emerges from the shadow of the group and tells honestly and directly about his way to Apple, his personal experiences in the app business and meetings with Apple CEO Tim Cook. "App Store Confidential" is an inside look behind the scenes of the cult company that has changed our lives forever with the iPhone, iPad, App Store and Co.

The about the author section describes Sadowski as a "rapper, ski instructor, management consultant and long-time Apple manager". In conclusion, the report states: