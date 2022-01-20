Apple is making a leadership change in its public relations department. Long-time Apple spokesperson Kristin Huguet Quayle will replace Stella Low as the company's head of worldwide corporate communications, according to Buzzfeed News and confirmed by Apple.

Quayle, who joined Apple in 2005, has worked under CEOs Steve Jobs and Tim Cook. She'll report directly to Cook in her new role. Low, who joined Apple from Cisco in May 2021, is leaving the company to spend more time with her family.

According to Apple, "Kristin has played an instrumental role sharing Apple's story of incredible innovation and strong values for more than 15 years. With an extraordinary depth of experience and a long track record of principled leadership, Kristin is uniquely suited for her new role overseeing worldwide communications."

BuzzFeed News notes Quayle's new job starts immediately and will likely include oversight on two long-rumored Apple projects, an AR headset and self-driving car.

It also notes while serving under former SVPs Katie Cotton and Steve Dowling, Quayle helped Apple get through various public relations challenges, including "a pitched battle with the FBI over iPhone encryption, a very public spat with Bloomberg over a contentious story and, more recently, a confrontation with Fortnite maker Epic Games over its App Store practices."