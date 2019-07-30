Apple has updated its retail website with new imagery, teasing two new stores coming to Japan in 2019. The new stores will join the ongoing rebuilding efforts at Apple's Omotesando location, which has seen big upgrades over the last few months.

Apple has a large presence in Japan already, with locations in Shinjuku, Kyoto, Ginza, Osaka, and more. Last year, former retail SVP Angela Ahrendts confirmed Apple would invest further in the country.

"Japan is a special place for me, and for Apple," Ahrendts said at the beginning of 2018. "Home to our first international store (Ginza), my first opening at Apple (Omotesando), and now we're honored to kick off a major retail expansion with several new stores in the coming years."

It's unclear where these new Apple stores will be located in Japan, but it looks like we'll be getting details soon. As 9to5Mac points out, there have been reports that Apple is looking at the Kanagawa Prefecture at Lazona Kawasaki Place and the Marunouchi district of Tokyo.

