Apple tells Europe DTK developers to call DHL over collection issues

Apple is telling developers to contact DHL directly over issues returning their Apple silicon Developer Transition Kits.

As reported by AppleInsider:

Following a number of difficulties concerning parcel firm DHL failing to collect Developer Transition Kits from developers in the EU, Apple is publicizing a hotline. Alongside previous details in the Apple Developer Forums about returning the DTK, Apple has now added more information specifically for European developers. "If you're located in Europe, have an updated address, and are encountering issues returning your DTK, please call DHL EKAS directly at +353 61 365580," Apple says. "Let them know that you're calling regarding your Mac mini collection and provide your Web Order Number prefixed with 'DTK.'"

Developers have reported issues of updating addresses, drivers not having labels, and struggles to find tracking information.

Developer James Thomson expressing concern his DTK was collected with no label or paperwork

DHL appeared to pick up the DTK, but they had no label, and so wouldn’t take it. I got them to phone head office who just confirmed they do have a label, it just never got printed and put in the van. Anyway, they’re coming back in 15 minutes to pick it up without label... — James Thomson (@jamesthomson) March 11, 2021

Others commenting said that DHL went to the wrong address twice despite them telling Apple they had moved since the DTK was delivered, whilst another noted a DHL driver showed up at their house "completely unannounced" with a huge empty container for a laptop.

9to5Mac reports that issues seem to be DHL issues, rather than problems with Apple and that they only pertain to developers in Europe. Consequently, the report says that developers "will not be penalized for any issues caused by DHL shipping."

A prototype Apple silicon Mac mini, the Developer Transition Kit was offered to developers on the Universal App Quick Start Program so they could developer Apple silicon apps before the release of the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro, two of the best MacBooks in recent memory, as well as the Mac Mini. A recent controversy regarding the offer of credit on returning the device saw Apple raise its offer from $200 to $500 on any Apple product.