What you need to know
- Apple has closed its retail stores in the Los Angeles area due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Reported by Bloomberg, Apple is temporarily closing its retail location in Los Angeles due to a rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the area. According to the report, eleven stores that were already operating on an Express format will now be closed with no plan as to when they will reopen as of yet.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has several stores in Los Angeles, including major outlets at The Grove and Beverly Center shopping centers, Santa Monica and the Glendale area. On its website, Apple said it is closing 11 local stores beginning Saturday and two stores Friday. It didn't say when they would re-open.
Apple has been continuously monitoring whether it could keep a store safely open to the public since the pandemic began, and the latest trends in the Los Angeles area have obviously led the company to shut down its stores in order to keep its employees and customers safe.
Los Angeles has become the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in recent weeks. Health regulations in the area allow critical businesses, such as those that sell work-from-home equipment, to remain open at reduced capacity. Other hard hit regions in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area, have yet to see Apple stores close again.
Many stores that are still open have now switched to an Express format that limits the stores to pickups and Genius Bar appointments. If your local Apple Store is fully closed, check Apple's website as the company is still offering delivery as fast as two hours in many major metro areas.
Instagram for iPhone is receiving Apple ProRAW support today
Instagram for iPhone is getting support for Apple's new ProRAW photo format today, according to a developer on the team.
Get a look at Super Nintendo World on December 18
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Woz's hand-drawn Apple prototype schematics just sold for more than $630K
Woz's schematics are worth a ton of money, it seems.
The force is strong with these great Star Wars games for Nintendo Switch
There have been some great Star Wars games released over the years, but are there any good ones on Nintendo's hybrid handheld? Here are the best Star Wars games available on the Nintendo Switch.