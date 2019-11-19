What you need to know
- Consumer research shows that Apple is the 'top-listed consumer brand for teens' this holiday season.
- The Piper Jaffray survey also shows that Apple's AirPods are its most desired product.
- Apple beat out Nike and Louis Vuitton for the top spot.
A survey conducted by Piper Jaffray has revealed that Apple is the 'top-listed consumer brand for teens' this holiday season.
According to a report from CNBC, a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers aged 18 to 65 showed that for teens, Apple was the most desired brand. The report also suggests that Apple's AirPods are its most desired product.
Apple took the number one spot ahead of Nike and Louis Vuitton, Nike's demand was triple that of a previous survey in 2018. Accordingly, Piper Jaffray has marked Apple's stock as overweight, meaning it views Apple as a better value for money option.
Some other interesting snippets from the report suggest that 46% of consumers plan to make their purchases online this year at the expense of the high street, with Amazon named as the biggest potential overall winner.
No doubt, the release of Apple's new AirPods Pro is part of the reason for the hype around Apple and its AirPods this holiday season. Check out our review of the AirPods Pro here to find out why we think they're pretty great.
