What you need to know
- Apple has shared a new Newsroom post highlighting the many and varied ways people can give Apple money.
- iPhone 13 pre-orders begin tomorrow.
Apple has shared a new Newsroom post in which it highlights the many ways people can pick up a new iPhone 13 when pre-orders go live tomorrow.
Along with pre-ordering iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, buyers can already pre-order the new iPad and iPad mini right now. All devices go on sale next Friday, September 24.
While Apple's hardware will be sold at retailers around the world, the company would obviously prefer people buy direct.
With an entirely redesigned online store, shopping with Apple online or in-store is simpler than ever. Whether a customer is seeking personalized support and advice from an Apple Specialist or taking advantage of Apple's convenient delivery and pickup options, free engraving, special carrier offers, or great new trade-in values, the best place to buy the latest Apple products is at Apple.
Apple also details the trade-in options it offers both in-store and online, with buyers able to save as much as $1,000 when buying an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. Those buying in-store will receive instant credit towards a new purchase, while those buying online will instead receive the credit once their trade-in has been processed.
Apple also touts its one-on-one support options, again both online and in-store.
Available only at Apple, those looking for help finding the product that best meets their needs are able to receive one-on-one support from Apple Specialists. Online or in-store, Apple matches customers with a dedicated team member to provide a personalized shopping experience and offer help setting up new devices. In addition, SignTime offers on-demand sign language interpreters to customers in-store and online.
Want to get a leg-up on everyone else? Apple says you can get your order ready right now and then just check out tomorrow — and you don't need the iPhone Upgrade Program to do it.
Apple is making it easier than ever for customers to get ready for pre-orders of iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. From now until tonight at 9 p.m. PDT, customers can get a head start on pre-orders by choosing their iPhone 13 model, selecting how they want to pay, and leaving the product in their shopping bag, so they're only a click away once pre-orders open.
There's little doubt that an Apple Store offers the best iPhone buying experience. Where will you be buying yours?
