Apple has shared a new Newsroom post in which it highlights the many ways people can pick up a new iPhone 13 when pre-orders go live tomorrow.

Along with pre-ordering iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, buyers can already pre-order the new iPad and iPad mini right now. All devices go on sale next Friday, September 24.

While Apple's hardware will be sold at retailers around the world, the company would obviously prefer people buy direct.

With an entirely redesigned online store, shopping with Apple online or in-store is simpler than ever. Whether a customer is seeking personalized support and advice from an Apple Specialist or taking advantage of Apple's convenient delivery and pickup options, free engraving, special carrier offers, or great new trade-in values, the best place to buy the latest Apple products is at Apple.

Apple also details the trade-in options it offers both in-store and online, with buyers able to save as much as $1,000 when buying an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. Those buying in-store will receive instant credit towards a new purchase, while those buying online will instead receive the credit once their trade-in has been processed.