Apple has announced that Apple Tower Theatre, its newest Apple Store, will open to customers on Thursday, June 24. The building, which has been in disrepair for years, has been beautifully restored by the company to honor "the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital" according to Apple VP Deirdre O'Brien.

Apple Tower Theatre is Apple's 26th location in greater Los Angeles. The store's nearly 100 talented retail team members join more than 3,000 Apple Store employees across the region. Also based in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ works with many of the world's most creative storytellers and supports thousands of jobs in the creative industry across California.

"At every corner, Los Angeles bursts with creativity across the arts, music, and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Apple Tower Theatre honors the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital."