What you need to know
- Apple Tower Theatre will open in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 24.
- The building has been completely and beautifully restored.
Apple has announced that Apple Tower Theatre, its newest Apple Store, will open to customers on Thursday, June 24. The building, which has been in disrepair for years, has been beautifully restored by the company to honor "the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital" according to Apple VP Deirdre O'Brien.
Apple Tower Theatre is Apple's 26th location in greater Los Angeles. The store's nearly 100 talented retail team members join more than 3,000 Apple Store employees across the region. Also based in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ works with many of the world's most creative storytellers and supports thousands of jobs in the creative industry across California.
"At every corner, Los Angeles bursts with creativity across the arts, music, and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Apple Tower Theatre honors the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital."
Apple Tower Theatre, at least from the photos released by Apple, appears to have three main areas (much like any Apple Store). The first level of the theater features an area for customers to shop for their favorite Apple products, while the balcony has been transformed into a Genius Bar. There is also a separate area for the store to host Today at Apple sessions.
In the heart of the store is the Forum and signature video wall, sitting underneath the fully restored arch and surrounded by the theater's original balconies. The Forum will be home to Today at Apple, where free daily sessions led by Apple team members and members of the local creative community provide inspiration and teach practical skills. The expansive auditorium, surrounded by embellished arched bays and restored bronze, displays all of customers' favorite products, including the all-new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K.
Visitors looking for service and support from Apple team members have ample space, as the theater's original seating on the upper level has been modernized and made accessible to create an open, flexible space for Genius Bar appointments. Two new elevators have been installed in the theater, welcoming all customers to every level of the new store.
Apple Tower Theatre will open to its first customers on Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m. You can check out even more photos of the new store through the press release.
