What you need to know
- Trade In values for Apple's iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watch have been significantly reduced overnight.
- A report suggests that the new Trade In prices have been reduced by as much as $100.
- The changes have been spotted in the US and elsewhere, including Germany and the UK.
Apple has dramatically reduced Trade In prices for several of its most popular products overnight.
As reported by MacRumors, trade-in values on devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches have been reduced by up to $100 compared to yesterday, January 9.
The full details as reported by MacRumors show the maximum estimated trade-in value of Apple's most popular products, and a comparison to their previous price.
The iPhone XS Max is now fetching up to $500, yesterday that was $600. Further reductions have been made to all previous iPhones including the XS, XR, X, as well as the 8, 7, 6 and their respective plus models.
The iPad Pro is now worth only $220, yesterday it was $290, the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini have also been reduced.
Apple's Mac Prices have changed less significantly. The MacBook Pro and Mac Pro, as well as the Mac Mini, have held their value, but there were slight reductions made to the MacBook Air, MacBook, iMac Pro, and the iMac.
Prices for Apple Watch Series 4 were reduced to $100, down from $110. All other previous models are still the same price. According to the report, this has been noticed in the US as well as in Germany. iMore can confirm that reductions have also been made in the UK. On January 7 Apple's iPhone XS Max had an estimated value of £470, which has now been reduced to £400. The rest of the range as above follows a similar suit of reductions.
You can find a full breakdown of Apple Trade In prices on its website..
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
