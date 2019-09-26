If you're reading this and hating your job, you probably ought to get a new one at Apple. Especially if you live in the UK. According to a new report by jobs website Indeed and picked up by CNBC, Apple is the best tech company to work for based on a survey of Brits.

Indeed says that it analyzed "hundred of thousands" of job reviews left on its website when creating its rankings. Those rankings saw Apple take its place at the top of the pile with some huge names below it. One worth noting is Amazon, a company that is mired in complaints of poor working conditions around the globe.

The full rundown of the top 15 technology companies to work for in the UK includes:

Apple GDS Group Cisco Microsoft Siemens Ricoh Oracle Fujitsu IBM RS Components Booking.com Hewlett Packard Xerox Just Eat Amazon

Employees cited a laundry list of reasons for their love of working at Apple including good pay, discounts on Apple products, and the overall company culture. Apple currently employees around 6,500 people across the UK with 2,500 of them working in London.

Apple opened its first UK store in London 15 years ago and has expanded beyond the capital ever since. It now boasts stores in Leeds, Birmingham, Sheffield, Liverpool, Leicester, and more. There are 38 stores in total throughout the UK. We suspect they were all pretty busy following the launch of the iPhone 11 lineup last week, too.