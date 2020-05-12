Apple has today announced a massive new update to its Logic Pro X music software.

In a press release the company stated:

Cupertino, California — Apple today unveiled a major update to Logic Pro X with a professional version of Live Loops, a completely redesigned sampling workflow, and new beat-making tools. With its collection of powerful creative features, Logic Pro X 10.5 will be a massive release for all musicians, including those producing electronic music.

Headline new features include Live Loops, for using samples and recordings to create sounds using a new musical grid. It's been enhanced with a new Remix FX, featuring "exciting electronic effects like Bitcrusher, filter, gater" and more!

Apple has also redesigned its EXS24 sampler, with a new look and features:

Sampler represents the next generation of the popular industry-standard EXS24 plug-in with an all-new modern design and expanded sound-shaping controls, while maintaining full backwards compatibility. Producers can use Sampler to create and edit sophisticated multisampled instruments, using elegant drag-and-drop workflows that automate complex production tasks.

Apple has also added new beat creation tools including a step sequencer, drum synth, drum machine designer and more. Apple's VP of Apps Product Marketing, Susan Prescott said:

"The Mac and Logic Pro X are essential tools used by the world's top musicians and producers to create the music that we all love... Logic Pro X 10.5 represents the biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X, with powerful new tools that will inspire every artist — from those just getting started with Logic, to those already using it to produce Grammy Award-winning albums. We can't wait to hear what these artists create next."

Apple says that this is the biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X.

You can read the full press release here!