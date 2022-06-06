Apple has just unveiled its stunning new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, featuring the new M2 chip.

The new MacBook Air eschews the wedge shape of the old model in favor of a new square design that is 20 percent less voluminous than the prior model.

It's 11.3 mm thick and weighs just 2.7 pounds, hailing in silver, space grey, starlight, and midnight.

It has a MagSafe charging port and two Thunderbolt ports for connectivity, as well as a spicy new Liquid Retina Display, and a notch housed in a larger 13.6-inch display with thinner borders. The screen supports 500 nits of brightness, up 25% on the old one, and has 1 billion colors.

It also has a new 1080p FaceTime camera with twice the resolution and low light performance of the old one. Audio comes by way of new speakers and mics and it supports Spatial Audio for Dolby Atmos.

The MacBook Air supports fast charging and is 5 times faster than previous Intel MacBooks, and considerably faster than the old one.

Prices start at $1,119, which gets you 18 hours of battery life and 50% charging in just 30 minutes.

The new Air comes in alongside the current MacBook Air with M1 as the new best MacBook you can buy and supports up to 2TB of SSD storage and 24GB of RAM.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 is also getting Apple's brand new M2 chip. From our previous announcement:

The chips themselves come with an 8-core CPU — four of which are performance with a larger cache than before. Apple expects 18% better performance Vs power usage results compared to the M1 chips while 10 GPU cores represent a doubling of the previous M1 part. That, in, turn, means 25% improved graphics performance at the same power level as the M1 and 25% improved performance when working at its maximum power output.

The new MacBook Air will be available next month.