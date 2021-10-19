The Apple Developer app just a feature that should definitely exist for all apps in 2021.

Today, Apple released version 9.3 of the Apple Developer app, its homemade app that hosts a ton of resources for developers who work on iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS, watchOS, and more.

The new update adds the "Continue Watching" widget to macOS as well as improving the sorting of Bookmarks and Continue watching lists. You can now also show or hide the sidebar with a keyboard shortcut.

Check out all of the features from the release notes below:

You can now use the Continue Watching widget on macOS.

We now sort Bookmarks and Continue Watching lists more predictably.

You can now show or hide the sidebar using a menu item or a keyboard shortcut.

We've made a number of accessibility improvements, including enabling Voice Control for the sidebar and improving VoiceOver support for images.

We've fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

The company also says that, if you are waching a video, it will continue to play using picture-in-picture when you exit the app.

That last update is really handy as there is a ton of video content on the Apple Developer app and users tend to navigate around on their devices while watching picture-in-picture content. Being required to stay in the app to enjoy video is quickly becoming a nuisance (looking at you YouTube iOS app).

You can download version 9.3 of the Apple Developer app for free from the App Store now.