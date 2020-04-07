What you need to know
- Clips on iPad now has mouse, trackpad, and Bluetooth keyboard support if you're running iPadOS 13.4.
- A new Duplicate button creates a copy of your clip with all of its effects.
- A new Split button lets you divide any clip into two separate clips.
- New stickers, posters, and stability performances as well.
Apple rolled out a major update to Clips (version 2.1.1), its social video app that lets you quickly, easily, create and share videos, perfect for Instagram, Facebook, or wherever you want to place them.
Clips on iPad will now support mouse, trackpad, and Bluetooth keyboards (this requires iPadOS 13.4), thus bringing the Clips app for iPad up to speed with other Apple apps that have support for peripherals since the launch of iPad OS 13.4.
On top of the iPad specific changes, Apple has released a few additions to the app, including two editing features, Duplicate, and Split.
The Duplicate feature will allow you to duplicate any clip along with all its applied effects to the timeline _ handy for when you want to repeat any pictures or videos in your clip.
The Split feature allows you to split any clip in two. This is awesome for making certain effects start at a different point in your video or even letting stickers pop up and disappear from the screen at certain moments.
Other additions to version 2.1.1 of Clips include 11 more Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers, as well as new Springtime and Game Over posters to add to your videos. Apple also mentions that performance and stability improvement were included in the update as well.
Still, no changing the aspect ratio fo the video, though, so you're still stuck record everything in the square format. As always the full update notes can be found on the App Store
