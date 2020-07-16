What you need to know
- Apple is updating its coding terminology.
- The updates will remove or replace non-inclusive language.
- It will also deprecate developer APIs with exclusionary terms.
In a news release on the Apple Developer website tonight, Apple has announced that it is updating its coding terminology. The company says that the updates are part of an effort to "remove and replace non-inclusive language across our developer ecosystem, including within Xcode, platform APIs, documentation, and open source projects."
At Apple, we're working to remove and replace non-inclusive language across our developer ecosystem, including within Xcode, platform APIs, documentation, and open source projects. These changes began on June 22 with the beta software and developer documentation released at WWDC20 moving to terms such as allow list and deny list, and main as the default SCM branch in Xcode 12. An updated Apple Style Guide reflects these and other changes.
Apple also warns that developer APIs that still include exclusionary terms will be deprecated as the company releases replacements. The company says that it will provide warnings to developers so that they can update to the new APIs.
Developer APIs with exclusionary terms will be deprecated as we introduce replacements across internal codebases, public APIs, and open source projects, such as WebKit and Swift. We encourage you to closely monitor deprecation warnings across your codebases and to proactively move to the latest APIs available in the platform SDKs.
Words matter. They're how we think and codify memories. This matters:— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) July 16, 2020
"Updates to Coding Terminology"https://t.co/uqCVMYyJm1
"At Apple, we're working to remove and replace non-inclusive language across our developer ecosystem…"
Updated Style Guide:https://t.co/LbmlPNrzYH
The company has updated the Apple Style Guide to reflect these and other changes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Logitech announces the Folio Touch, its keyboard case for the iPad Pro
Logitech has unveiled the Folio Touch, a keyboard and trackpad case for the iPad Pro that directly competes with Apple's Magic Keyboard.
Apple announces new initiative with HBCUs to boost coding and creativity
Apple has today announced expanded partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to boost coding and creativity opportunities.
Pixelmator Pro 1.7 brings text on a path and more in major update
Pixelmator 1.7 is out now, bringing with it major updates to the popular photo editor for Mac.
Class up or dress down your Fitbit Inspire HR with one of these bands
Your Fitbit Inspire HR is a great little fitness and health tracker meant to be worn 24/7. That doesn't mean you have to wear the same band all the time, though. You can easily swap out the standard band with a classier option for dressy occasions, or a casual option that is an alternative to silicone. We've found some great choices available now.